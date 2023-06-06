Jerry Cotton, age 69 of Villa Rica, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023. He was born in Douglas County on Tuesday, June 16, 1953. Jerry was the son of the late, Judge Glaston Cotton and the late, Gussie Geneva Morgan Cotton. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his two brothers, Michael Wade Cotton and Larry Eugene Cotton. He was a member of the Temperance Methodist Church in Carrollton.
Jerry proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1973 until 1977. He retired from the Cobb County Department of Transportation where he was a truck driver and heavy equipment operator. An avid outdoorsman, Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, bird watching and taking daily walks. Building things was a skill where he excelled. He was a meticulous carpenter and also enjoyed building model cars and airplanes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.