Jerrell McGinnis

Born July 10, 1938, in Carroll County to Gilbert Lee McGinnis and Lois Barronton McGinnis. He was the youngest of three children who grew up in Carrollton and loved the small town life. But his career took him on a different path. He died on April 17, 2021, at the age of 82.
He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1957. He was full of life, love and dreams. His high school yearbook described him as a “swell guy, full of life and with a great personality.” He married Shirley Lee later in 1957 and they gave birth to their only child the following year. Throughout their lives together they moved many times and made many friends along the way, but Jerrell’s heart always brought him back to his roots … Carrollton, Georgia. For those that knew and loved him, he will be forever missed.
After 47 years of a blessed marriage, Shirley passed away in 2005 and Jerrell once again moved home. But when his health turned for the worse in 2011, he moved back to Texas to be close to his only daughter.
He was a devoted husband and a wonderful dad. He is survived by his daughter Cheryl and her husband, Mike LeRoy, of Houston, Texas; and grandson, Justin and his wife, Jessica, and their three children, Jagger, Jett and Jenner Patterson, of Bremen, Georgia; and grandson, Bryan and his wife, Brandi, and their three children, Nolan, Maddux, and Luke Patterson, of Bellaire, Texas; sister-in-law Carole McGinnis, of Carrollton; nephews, Joe, Jr., and wife Beverly McGinnis, of Carrollton; Gil and Melanie McGinnis, of Athens, Georgia; Glen and Erin McGinnis, of Carrollton; sister-in-law, Deborah, and her husband, Jerry Word, of Carrollton; sister-in-law, Sue, and her husband, Carl Ward, of Carrollton, and their daughters, Sherry and Monique; sister-in-law, Patsy, and her husband, Bruce Hall, of Alabama, and their children, Melanie and Wendy; brother-in-law, Terry Lee, and his children, Michael, Casey and Tonya.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley McGinnis, both parents, Gilbert and Lois McGinnis, sister, Joyce McGinnis, and brother, Joseph McGinnis, Sr.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home in Carrollton. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
