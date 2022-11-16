Jerome C. McCravy age 82, of the Burwell Community, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Jerome was born October 26, 1940, in Douglas County to the late Edward Joel McCravy and Lottie Ophelia Johns McCravy.
He was a retired commercial plumber and was Baptist by faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gelon McCravy.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving children, Kristi Sons (Mike), Jason McCravy (Kristi), Lynn Henderson, Darlene Mikesell (Brad), and Scott McCravy; Saverne McCravy; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home. In keeping with Jerome’s wishes, his body will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made in Jerome’s memory to:
225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17
Shiloh United Methodist Walking Track
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower has charge of the arrangements.
