Jermel Hardy,

32, of Atlanta, died

on Friday, May 6,

2022.

Celebration of life services will be held

on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Southwest Congregational

Church, 2390 Niskey Lake Road SW in Atlanta. Interment

will follow in

Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Forest

Park.

MASKS WILL

BE REQUIRED

OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Jermel Hardy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos