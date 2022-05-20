Jermel Hardy,
32, of Atlanta, died
on Friday, May 6,
2022.
Celebration of life services will be held
on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Southwest Congregational
Church, 2390 Niskey Lake Road SW in Atlanta. Interment
will follow in
Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Forest
Park.
MASKS WILL
BE REQUIRED
OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
