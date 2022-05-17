Jermaine Stephens, 48, of Newnan, formerly of Bowdon, died on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 464 Lovvorn Mill Road in Bowdon. Interment will follow in Bowdon Community Cemetery in Bowdon.
His viewing will be on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton, from 4-6 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and the funeral service must wear a mask.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama St. in Carrollton.
