The University of West Georgia has announced the promotion of Jeremy Sheffield to Assistant Athletic Director of Facilities and Events.
In his new role, Sheffield is responsible for the oversight of UWG's athletic facilities that continue to be some of the best in the country at the Division II level and all of the events that take place within those facilities.
"We are pleased to see Jeremy moving to this new role helping to guide our facilities and events," said Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael, "This position is vital to our partnership with the broader campus and community around several of the key initiatives that the institution is focused on."
Sheffield has been at UWG since 2019, serving as an Assistant Director at The Coliseum, and was also on staff at The Coliseum upon completing his Bachelor's Degree from UWG in 2012.
In 2016, Sheffield accepted the position of Senior Operations Manager at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. There, he supervised event operations at the home of the NBA's San Antonio Spurs and the San Antonio Rampage, a minor league hockey team. The AT&T Center is also a destination venue for a variety of large concerts and tours.
Since returning to UWG, Sheffield went on to earn his Master's of Business Administration in 2020.
A native of Leesburg, Georgia, He is married to his wonderful wife Jaylan, and the couple has two children: Auden and Hardin. Sheffield was recently crowned the North Point Grand Christmas Light Decorating Champion. In his time off, he enjoys hunting and fishing and also considers himself a borderline grillmaster.
What they are saying...
"Jeremy has seen numerous high-level operations up close and has participated in many of those directly. His experience is broad and diverse in this field. He is proving himself to be someone who is customer service minded and focused on outcomes."
— Jason Carmichael, UWG Director of Athletics
"Jeremy is a former student-athlete and two-time UWG alum that has great pride in our institution. I'm excited for him to assume this leadership role within the department."
— Trent Ross, UWG Deputy Athletic Director
