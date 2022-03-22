Jeremy Nix

Jeremy Tyler Nix, 31, of Roopville, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
He was born Oct. 15, 1990, in Carroll County. After high school, Tyler served on the debate team at West Georgia Technical College and later attended Culinary School. He worked for Wayne Davis Concrete as a pump driver and mixer driver.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cards, board games, Monopoly being one of his favorites, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan, enjoyed watching UFC, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.
He leaves behind his parents, Terry Carlen Lee, and Alan Lee of Carrollton; daughter; sister and brother-in-law, Dylan and Nichole Jackson of Bowdon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joshua and Alyssa Nix, Cody and Lynn Lee, all of Carrollton, and Cayden Nix of Louisiana; seven nieces and nephews; and a number of extended family and friends.
Funeral service was conducted on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Whitesburg, with the Rev. Alvin Hunnicutt and Min. Kimberly Korobov officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Dylan Jackson, Cody Lee, Russell Williams, Joshua Nix, John Cowan and Alan Lee. The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
