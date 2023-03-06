Jeremy Michael Overbey, 45 of Bremen, passed away suddenly on March 3, 2023 at his residence.

Jeremy Michael Overbey, 45 of Bremen, passed away suddenly on March 3, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on April 20, 1977 in Carrollton, Georgia the son of the late Michael Charles Overbey and Dianne Crews Overbey.
Jeremy was a United States Army Veteran and currently employed as a Product Department Manager with West Georgia Cornhole. He was a graduate of Bremen High School.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by grandparents, Charles Richard Overby, Louette Alderman Overby and Wilmer Crews.
Survivors include his children, Brayden Michael Overbey and Nathan Charles Overbey; a sister, Natasha Overbey Pope.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Bremen Church of Christ between 1 to 3 p.m.
Funeral Services will follow at 3 p.m. with Minister Chad Dollahite officiating. Congregational singing will be lead by Johnny McDaniel. Russ Rampy, Jordan Oaks, Bubba Bumgardner, Todd Cook, Brandon Oaks and Anthony Mastrangelo will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
