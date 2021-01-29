Jeremy Hullender, 40, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday morning, Jan. 22, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 22, 1980, in Carrollton, the son of Frank Hullender and Helen Rowan Bailey.
He attended Central High School in Carrollton. He was a carpenter, heavy equipment operator, mechanic, and a “jack-of-all-trades,” who could pretty much do anything. He was a strong willed individual, the hardest worker, many had ever met, and he seriously loved his family and had a great love for life.
He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Curtis and Ellen Traylor; grandmother, Rebecca Hullender; and uncle, Tommy Traylor.
Survivors include his father and stepmom, Frank & Gale Hullender; his mother, Helen Bailey; grandmother, Marcia Hullender; sister, Rachel Hullender, brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Kelly Hullender; nephews, Eli Hullender and T. J. Hullender; niece, Leanna Sprayberry; his beloved dog, Tank; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at noon from Carrollton City Cemetery with Pastor Todd Wright officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Timothy Hullender, Robbie McNamee, Chris Boyd, Nathan Butler, Chuck Holtzclaw, and Maurice Hullender.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
