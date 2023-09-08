Jerald “Jerry” Bickers, 76, Villa Rica, GA, passed away on September 6, 2023, at Tanner Hospital in Carrollton after an extended battle with cancer.

Jerry was born on the 8th of August in 1947 in Atlanta to Ruth Daniels and Kirby Bickers. He was proceeded in death by his parents, mother and stepfather Dale Shadrix, his sister Lynda Smith, his brother Ronald Bickers and his sister Cheryl Bickers. Jerry is survived by his lifelong partner and spouse James Welch, his sister Janice Washburn, Jamestown, R.I., nephew Terry couch, niece Barbara Cain and several nieces and nephews.