Jerald “Jerry” Bickers, 76, Villa Rica, GA, passed away on September 6, 2023, at Tanner Hospital in Carrollton after an extended battle with cancer.
Jerry was born on the 8th of August in 1947 in Atlanta to Ruth Daniels and Kirby Bickers. He was proceeded in death by his parents, mother and stepfather Dale Shadrix, his sister Lynda Smith, his brother Ronald Bickers and his sister Cheryl Bickers. Jerry is survived by his lifelong partner and spouse James Welch, his sister Janice Washburn, Jamestown, R.I., nephew Terry couch, niece Barbara Cain and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry served in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Vietnamese era in Cuba. He retired from the state of GA and then volunteered for 10 years with Tanner Health Care System. Jerry was a “People Person” and never met a stranger. He was a member of the American Legion Post 70, Villa Rica and enjoyed “entertaining” everyone there where he will sadly be missed.
He was an inspiration to everyone. Jerry’s choice was cremation.
Cremation society of GA will assist with his wishes. There will be no funeral at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, and donations can be made to American Legion Post 70, 120 Legion Lake Circle, Villa Rica, GA 30180.
Obituary can also be viewed at www.csog.com with a condolence and pictures of Jerry.
