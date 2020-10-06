Jeptha Vaughn

Rev. Jeptha “Jep., Jr.” Alvin Vaughn, 88, of Carrollton, Georgia, left this earthly world for his heavenly home on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
He was born on June 22, 1932, in Heard County, son of the late Jeptha Amos Vaughn and Opal Turner Vaughn. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Jeptha was a retired welder from Trent Tube Company in Carrollton, Georgia, but he became a Gospel minister in 1961 for the Lord and served him faithfully for over 60 years. He was saved and called to preach in 1955, and officially ordained in 1973.
He fought hard to not work on Sunday. He was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church since the doors opened on the second Sunday in June 1991, but the Lord led him to Holy Ground Baptist Church in 2011.
Jeptha was known for his love for God, his jokes, caring and love of others, but he was best known for his calling everyone he knew on special days like birthdays and anniversaries. Family and friends all looked forward to the calls but knew they might come in the early morning hours. Those calls will be missed greatly by everyone especially by his children and grandchildren. He loved eating out at the Green Tomato in Carrollton. He always said “I love you, but most of all God loves you!” Heaven gained a very special man who will be missed dearly.
Nearly all his family was taken from him at an early age and now he will unite with the loved ones long gone. He is preceded in death by both his parents; his wife of 40 years, Lois Earlene Bates Cosper Vaughn; their children, William Wain Cosper, Jr., Jackie Marie Cosper Blair, and Dorothy M. Cosper Smith; grandchildren, Shane Cosper, Cheri Blair, Jody Stapler Thrower, and Tamatha Storey; sister, Ruth Vaughn, and two brothers, Robert Lee Vaughn and Harold Theo Vaughn.
He is survived by his daughter, Ruth Vaughn (Mike) Stapler, of Woodland, Alabama; all of his family meant the world to him but Sam, Marty, and Kris held a special bond because Jeptha and Lois raised them as their own, 19 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 22 great, great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Ivey of Glenlock, Georgia; and brother, Charles Vaughan of Roopville.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Holy Ground Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Runels, Rev. Kelly Runels, and Rev. Michael White officiating. Interment will follow in Centralhatchee Baptist Church Cemetery with Bart Gillespie, Jarad Ward, Dan Warren, Luke Wilson, Colton Diamond and Drew Scott serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Holy Ground Baptist Church on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 from noon until 2 p.m.
Remember, I love you but most of all God loves you! May God bless and keep us all. Amen!!
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on the individual’s obituary page on the funeral home website.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.