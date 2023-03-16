Jennifer Rebecca DeWine Borek

Jennifer Rebecca DeWine Borek, 56, of Villa Rica, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

She was born on June 5, 1966 in Knoxville, Tenn. the daughter of the late Larry DeWine and Kathy Wilbanks DeWine.

