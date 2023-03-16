Jennifer Rebecca DeWine Borek, 56, of Villa Rica, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
She was born on June 5, 1966 in Knoxville, Tenn. the daughter of the late Larry DeWine and Kathy Wilbanks DeWine.
For those of you who were fortunate enough to know her, this will be redundant because you are already aware and deeply affected by her youthful passing. Jennifer was a kindred soul and always had the kindest spirit who never met a stranger in any encounter. Jen was an angel on earth really and was the first to help and assist in whatever you were doing and always put the needs of those around her before herself.
The eternal optimist, Jennifer had an ever-present concern for animals, especially those in need and fellow humans who were having a difficult time. Jennifer never complained and seldom, if ever, tolerated those who were negative. Jen’s touch made everything sweeter, better and more lovely. Jen celebrated her penchant and zeal for life through music, celebration and selfless-service. She was an ardent and hard-core Widespread Panic music fan who attended hundreds of their concerts throughout the world. Jennifer loved movies and the arts — there was seldom a movie, show or performance that she was not a fan of and knew each performer by name and body of work.
No matter what the situation, she always chose the brighter side. Her nurturing and compassionate concern permeated through everything she did which caused those around her to feel the same. Jennifer volunteered for many different Catholic charities and was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Jennifer found comfort in her garden which is a love that was passed from her dearly departed Nana Maria Gadòs Encizo de Catena who died at the age of 97 in 2007. Jennifer loved flowers and gave flowers to many just because of their beauty and her kind wishes and heart.
Jennifer volunteered at many pet rescue organizations and consequently rescued thousands of animals throughout her short life. She saved them, helped to heal them and found them homes in the spirit of Saint Frances of Assisi. There are very few people who could make life better through their presence alone and she was one of them. Many lives will be sad and empty without her and all miss her terribly, but we will find solace and comfort in knowing that she is ever beautiful, ever healthy and eternally perfect in every way. Most importantly, our shared faith comforts us to know without any question that Jennifer now lives in the arms of the Lord Jesus where she will live a perfect Holy life in eternity and Heavenly love.
Jennifer is survived by her spouse, Brian Borek; stepdaughter, Rachal Catherine Borek; her beloved siblings, John DeWine (Vanna), Kathryn DeWine Perry (David) and David DeWine (Mary Susan). She leaves behind 10 nieces and nephews, Robert and Patrick Dewine, Natalie, Elisabeth, Davis and Duncan Perry, Jonah and Nina DeWine, and Brittney and Carrie Ann DeWine.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her stepson, Christopher Joseph Borek. Additionally, Jennifer has many beloved relatives, family, friends and dear friends who will all mourn her passing.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home in Carrollton, where a Holy Rosary will be offered in her name and memory.
The next morning on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 9-9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Jennifer will lie in state followed by a funeral mass of Christian burial that will be at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father James Akpan officiating.
Jennifer’s family wanted it to be known that donations in her name can be made to LifeLine Animal Project in Atlanta, GA (https://lifelineanimal.org/tribute-gifts/); Hounds In Pounds (https://houndsinpounds.com/donate/); or the no-kill Animal Rescue organization of your choice or the American Cancer Society or adopt a cat or dog if your situation warrants such a beautiful act of saving a life.
Interment will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery. Members of the family will serve as pallbearers.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
