Mrs. Jennifer Rebecca DeWine Borek, age 56, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home and on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Borek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos