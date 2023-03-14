Mrs. Jennifer Rebecca DeWine Borek, age 56, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home and on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father James Akpan officiating.
Interment will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery.
Almon Funeral Homes of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
