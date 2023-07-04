Jennifer Phillips Bell

Jennifer Phillips Bell, age 52, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023. She was born July 30, 1970, the daughter of William “Buck” Phillips and Pam Collins Smith.

Jennifer was the owner and operator of Truckers World of Fuel Taxes & Permits Inc., where she filed quarterly fuel tax returns & mileage returns for trucking & bus companies. In addition to running that company, she also ran Bell’s Motors Inc. and Bell’s Towing for ten years and never once complained about her increased workload. Jennifer was one of the hardest-working people you would ever meet.

Service information

Jul 5
Visitation
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Jul 5
Memorial
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
