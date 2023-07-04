Jennifer Phillips Bell, age 52, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023. She was born July 30, 1970, the daughter of William “Buck” Phillips and Pam Collins Smith.
Jennifer was the owner and operator of Truckers World of Fuel Taxes & Permits Inc., where she filed quarterly fuel tax returns & mileage returns for trucking & bus companies. In addition to running that company, she also ran Bell’s Motors Inc. and Bell’s Towing for ten years and never once complained about her increased workload. Jennifer was one of the hardest-working people you would ever meet.
In her free time, she enjoyed spending time out on the lake, doing crossword puzzles, and reading to her grandchildren. Jennifer will be remembered as a devoted daughter, supportive wife, loving mother, and the best Mimi to her two grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Her sister & brother-in-law, Estee & David Servin, and step-father, Danny Smith, preceded her in death.
In addition to her parents, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Mark Bell; children, William Garrett Bell, Jordan Nicole Bell (Christian Wadley), and Morgan Paige Bell; grandchildren, Camrynn Wadley and Caydenn Wadley; sister, Audra Phillips; step-mother, Gail Phillips; and her longtime boss and father figure, Don Denny.
Memorial services will be conducted Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at noon from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel, with Pastor Curtis Costley officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Jennifer Bell, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.