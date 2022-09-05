Mrs. Jennifer Major Thomas, age 64 of Villa Rica passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at her home following an extended illness.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Updated: September 5, 2022 @ 4:39 pm
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
To send condolences to the family please visit our website www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements.
