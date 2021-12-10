Jennifer Lee, age 49 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. She was born June 3, 1972, in Fulton County, Georgia, the daughter of Ronnie Hubbard and Heddy Stafford Hubbard. She was a Nurse and was employed with West Georgia Oncology.
She is preceded in death by a son, Logan Wills. Jennifer leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of thirty-two years, Tim Lee of Carrollton, Georgia; mother Heddy Hubbard of LaFayette, Georgia; father, Ronnie Hubbard of Carrollton, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Chris & Destin Lee also of Carrollton, Georgia; daughters and sons-in-law: Hailey Lee & Jonathan Reece of Temple, Georgia and Michelle Lee & Adam Noles of Ranburne, Alabama; brothers and sister-in-law: Thomas & Stormy Hubbard of Beaumont, Texas, Bryan Rowell of Rome, Georgia, and Ronald Hubbard of Ringgold, Georgia; and grandchildren: Branson Reece, Jesslyn Reece, Emma Noles, Reed Noles, Leah Garmon, Brooklyn Lee, Makinsley Lee and Corbin Lee.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021 from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Adam Lee and Pastor Joel Edison officiating. Interment will follow in Stripling Chapel Church Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Thomas Hubbard, Chris Lee, Adam Noles, Jonathan Reece, Ethan Lee, Colton Johnson, and Fred Baskins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 2:00 PM from 4:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
