Mrs. Jennifer Lavicky Beecham, age 52, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She was born on April 28, 1970, in Olivia, Minnesota, the daughter of Fran Lavicky and Marcia Kohout Lavicky.
Jennifer earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Nebraska and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She went on to serve her community as a Registered Nurse at Tanner Medical Center for over 20 years. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family, especially to the beach. Jennifer loved music and attending concerts. The Nebraska Cornhuskers were Jennifer’s team and she took pride in cheering them to victory! She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and enjoyed attending until her health declined.
