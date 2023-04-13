With heavy hearts, the family and friends of Jennifer Karen Hartley Cook announce her sudden and unexpected passing on April 1, 2023, at her home in Melbourne, Fla.
Born in Atlanta, GA, October 21, 1978, to Brad and Karen Hartley of Villa Rica, GA, Jenny was the oldest of three siblings. She attended Blackstock Montessori School, Carrollton Jr. High, and Carrollton High School, graduating in 1996 with honors. She completed an undergraduate degree in psychology at Emory University in 2000, then received master’s degrees in psychology and education from West Virginia University, where she later pursued her doctorate (ABD). Jennifer met her husband Travis at WVU. They were married in July 2012.
Jennifer loved Disney (mainly classics), reading, gaming and her cats. Jennifer held a fourth-degree black belt in Choi Kwang Do. She always gave 100% to anything she did. She taught high school math for eight years. While between careers, she drove trucks and worked in the service industry. Anyone who spent time with Jennifer knew her intelligence and her love for books. She would go to a used bookstore close to home every few weeks to trade the books she’d just finished for new ones. Jennifer read and reviewed hundreds of titles a year, which led to a new career in the publishing industry. She had achieved her dream job—being paid to read—and had begun writing a book of her own.
Jennifer stuck by her friends. Protective. Faithful. Kind. Steadfast. She respected others and practiced what she preached. She made a difference. Her generosity touched many with her support of women’s shelters and local homeless outreach.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Joanne and Bill (William E. Hartley Jr), her uncle Billy (William E. Hartley III), her maternal grandparents Katie and Frank S. Kelly and her maternal step-grandmother Ruth Kelly.
Jennifer is survived by her loving husband Travis Cook, her parents, Brad and Karen Hartley, brothers Michael (Stephanie) and nephews Jack, Sam and Beau of Charlotte, NC and Brian (Christina) and nephews Wells and Ford of Atlanta, GA. As per her request, Jennifer’s remains will be cremated.
A celebration of life will be held at Carrollton Presbyterian Church on Saturday, April 29th, at 11 a.m., with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to local women’s shelter or homeless shelter.
