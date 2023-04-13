Jennifer Karen Hartley Cook

With heavy hearts, the family and friends of Jennifer Karen Hartley Cook announce her sudden and unexpected passing on April 1, 2023, at her home in Melbourne, Fla.

Born in Atlanta, GA, October 21, 1978, to Brad and Karen Hartley of Villa Rica, GA, Jenny was the oldest of three siblings. She attended Blackstock Montessori School, Carrollton Jr. High, and Carrollton High School, graduating in 1996 with honors. She completed an undergraduate degree in psychology at Emory University in 2000, then received master’s degrees in psychology and education from West Virginia University, where she later pursued her doctorate (ABD). Jennifer met her husband Travis at WVU. They were married in July 2012.

