Jennifer Johnson

Jennifer Lee Johnson, 47, of Carrollton, passed away on Sept. 28, 2021, from complications of COVID-19.
She was born on June 26, 1974, in Carroll County, Georgia, daughter to Tom A. Johnson and Patricia McGaha Johnson.
She was a 1992 Rabun Gap Nacoochee School graduate. Jennifer was known for her kind heart and her free spirit. She lived her life to the fullest and on her terms.
She always had an open shoulder and full tank of gas ready for the next road trip or adventure with her boys, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed nature, flowers, butterflies and hummingbirds.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Johnson; paternal grandparents, Aubrey Johnson, and Flossie Hendrix Johnson; maternal grandparents, Rembert McGaha, and Gladys Floyd McGaha Thalen, and Ed Thalen.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her parents, Tom A. Johnson and Patricia M. Johnson; her sons, Chaise Dakota Isenhour, and Christian Deven Braswell; sisters, Cherylyn Johnson (Lyn), and Lisa Johnson Janco; nephews, Thomas “TJ” Johnson, Nicholas Janco, and Ryan Frank; and nieces, Kassia Carter, and Autumn Garcia.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body will be cremated following the visitation and no service is scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a memorial contribution to your favorite charity.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
