Jency Jones

Mrs. Jency Horton Jones, 87, of Carrollton, passed away on May 29, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 25, 1934, in Ben Hill County, Georgia, daughter of the late Daniel Benion Horton and Tabitha Hutto Horton.
Mrs. Jency was a Head Start teacher and retired many years ago. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Daniel Horton, Otis Horton, Pete Horton, Bobby Horton, James Horton, Doc Horton, and Mac Horton; sisters, Susie Horton Parsons and Vivian Horton Gwaltney.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 67 years, J.M. Buck Jones; sons & daughters-in-law, Richard & Lisa Jones, and Rex & Regina Jones; brother & sister-in-law, Vernie & Laverne Horton; grandchildren, Rebecca & Jeff Lanzer, Alicia Jones, and Sydni Jones.
Memorial services will be conducted on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Bro. Dwayne Noles officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower on Thursday from 2 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.