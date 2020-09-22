Jeffrey Filmore Thompson, 75, of Winston, Georgia, died on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Ephesus Baptist Church with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. Interment will follow at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
Funeral Services will be livestreamed from Ephesus Baptist Church beginning at 2 p.m. The website address is www.ebclife.com.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
