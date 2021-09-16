A Carrollton man has found success by being the youngest, first-generation premier diamond businessman in the state of Georgia.
Jeffrey McPherson, aged 28, is sole owner of McPherson & Co. Premier Jewelers, and has been in the jewelry business for a total of nine years. He started his own business just a year and a half ago.
“I give all the credit to God,” said McPherson. “I did not want to do so much as a jewelry store, but more of an intimate private firm. People can come into my business and leave with items made just for them.”
McPherson grew up in the church as the son of a preacher. His father, Pastor Harold Walker Sr., is the founder of Jesus Christ Ministry, located at 364 Columbia Drive.
“My father is one of my top five mentors,” said McPherson. “He is the number one man I look up to.”
Not only did McPherson find inspiration from his father and the church, he said his grandmothers -- Alma Jean Walker and Torina Slaughter -- instilled Gospel into his life at a very early age.
“I have always grew up in church as a child,” said McPherson. “My grandmother Alma was such an inspiration to the Gospel. She taught me so much about faith, which goes hand in hand with my core values towards business, and my everyday life.”
McPherson told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that getting into the jewelry business was an accident. At the age of 16, McPherson was working at Willie A. Watkins funeral home, located in Carrollton.
One day, when he was out and about getting water for the firm, he said he was approached by managers from Fred Meyer Jewelers who thought he was coming in for an interview — which he wasn’t.
“They were telling me that I should get into the jewelry business since I already had the appearance of a consultant,” said McPherson.
Shortly after talking with the managers, McPherson went in for an interview, and was hired on the spot, he said. From that point on, he received his diamond accolades among other certifications.
After working at Fred Meyer Jewelers for seven and a half years, McPherson said it was time to branch out on his own.
“It is a lot of sacrificing, but I enjoy it,” said McPherson. “I love helping people and bringing their dreams to reality.”
McPherson said that his business is like none other. While many jewelry shops focus on just selling a piece of jewelry, McPherson said he focuses on integrity, so that he and his clients are ready to begin the process of creating masterpieces together.
“I factored out having a generic store so that my clients are able to come in and create everything from scratch,” said McPherson. “My goal is not to repeat sales or sell from my inventory.
“Instead I like to create the experiences with my clients one by one. So when they leave here, they don’t have something you can buy elsewhere.”
Of all the challenges one could face, McPherson said his biggest challenge has been himself throughout the entire process -- but in a great way, he said.
“I typically want to surpass my clients' desires as well as my own,” said McPherson. “Every time I turn the key to my door, I want to be better for my clients.”
In the next five years, McPherson said he plans to open up five additional locations, and hopefully his own diamond firm within the next 10 years.
“I would like to open a diamond firm so that I can market my diamonds to other businesses,” said McPherson.
McPherson said he is currently in the process of opening up another location in the Alabama area. His brother, Jeremiah Walker, will run the business, he said.
McPherson said none of his success would be possible without guidance from the Lord. He also said that he is thankful to be able to have such a strong relationship with him, and gives all the credit to God.
“Never measure a man by what he has, but measure him by how he helps others and the true love of Christ he shows,” said McPherson.
