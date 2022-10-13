On Wednesday October 12, the city of Villa Rica hosted their last leadership luncheon of the year. Going out with a big bang, the guest speaker for the day was major developer Jeffrey S. Fuqua, the founder of Fuqua Development, LP. 

Fuqua spoke briefly about the plans he has in store for Villa Rica and presented a powerpoint presentation with details of the future development as well as projects all over the country that he has done previously.  

