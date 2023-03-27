Mr. Jeffery Charles McIver, Sr., age 67 of Villa Rica passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Mr. McIver was born February 16, 1956 in Marion, NC the son of the late William Cowan McIver, Jr and Virginia Elaine Smith McIver. He owned and operated AAA Transportation Service, a limousine and professional car service. He was a Christian and enjoyed Braves Baseball, College Football and most especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Greg Morris, Villa Rica; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery “Mac” Jr. and Andrea McIver, Villa Rica; brothers Gregg McIver, Marion, NC, Billy McIver, Douglasville; sisters, Jan Oliver, Rome, Stephanie Rolfingsmeyer, St. Louis and 6 grandchildren also survive.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4 p.m. at The Morris residence located at 875 North Van Wert Road, Villa Rica, Ga.
J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Villa Rica, in charge of arrangements.
