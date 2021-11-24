Jefferson Mitchell, 67, of Greenville, Georgia, died on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton, Georgia. Interment will follow at St Paul CME Church, 463 Sewell Road in Grantville, Georgia.
Viewing will be on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.