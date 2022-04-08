Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.