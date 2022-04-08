Jeff “Mitch” Mitchell Wiggins Jr., 71, of Muscadine, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 9, 1950 in Bowdon, to the late Jeff M. and Nancy Mae Buchanan Wiggins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Trisha Hulsey Cohran; sister, Bobbie Sue Marlow; and brothers, Joe Max Brown and James Brown.
Mitch worked as a truck driver for a logging company for many years. He was also an avid bass guitar player.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Becky and Joey Skinner, and Crissy Wheat, all of Ranburne, Alabama; sons and daughter-in-law, Mark Wiggins of Tallapoosa, and Cody and Kristy Wiggins of Carrollton; and 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Aquamation services are being provided by Miller Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Bro. Jeff Layton officiating.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home in Tallapoosa.
