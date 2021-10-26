Mr. Jeffrey “Jeff” Kendall Eidson, 56, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Jeff was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on June 18, 1965, the son of JoAnn Jennings Eidson and the late Harry Kennan Eidson.
He was a 1983 graduate of Central High School and worked as a heavy equipment mechanic with Service Electric.
Jeff was a member of Roopville Road Baptist Church, where he served faithfully in the men’s and usher ministry. He was an avid farmer, loving husband to Kelly and dedicated father to Madison and Kendall.
Survivors include his wife, Kelly Eidson; daughter and her fiancé, Madison Eidson, and Brandon Fussell; daughter, Kendall Eidson; mother, JoAnn Eidson; brothers and sister-in-law, Scott Eidson, Jimmy and Elaine Eidson, Robby Eidson; mother-in-law, Wanda Arnold, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Eidson.
The family will receive friends at Roopville Road Baptist Church on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Funeral service
will be on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at Roopville Road Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating and Scott Eidson and Vance Rhodes giving eulogies. Music will be by Bryant Turner and Melissa Adams.
Pallbearers will be Scott Eidson, Jimmy Eidson, Robby Eidson, Brandon Fussell, Maxwell Whitlock and Ryan Trotti.
Interment will be in Roopville Road Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Roopville Road Baptist Church building fund,
835 N. Highway
27, Roopville, GA 30170 or online at https://pushpay.com/g/roopville
road?src=hpp and choose “Jeff Eidson Memorial” in the drop-down box.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
