The Haralson County Sheriff's Office and the Haralson County Foundation LTD have partnered to host the first “Jeepin’ for our House Domestic Violence Shelter” just in time for Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Our House is a non-profit organization that relies on donations and fundraising to serve victims of domestic violence and children in both Haralson and Polk counties. According to HSCO, this organization provides immediate shelter for victims in need and when full, they will provide their best efforts to find another placement.