The Haralson County Sheriff's Office and the Haralson County Foundation LTD have partnered to host the first “Jeepin’ for our House Domestic Violence Shelter” just in time for Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Our House is a non-profit organization that relies on donations and fundraising to serve victims of domestic violence and children in both Haralson and Polk counties. According to HSCO, this organization provides immediate shelter for victims in need and when full, they will provide their best efforts to find another placement.
The event will be held Oct. 7, 2023. According to HSCO, the ride itself is expected to generate funds however, T-shirts for the ride and raffle tickets for three different guns will also be sold. The raffle tickets will go on sale next week for $5 each or five tickets for $20 with each raffle ticket offering individuals the chance to win twice.
According to HSCO, all proceeds will go towards the shelter and Sheriff Stacey Williams is also working with local businesses to unite and raise money for Our House.
The ride will begin at 9:30 a.m. going into the Polk County area where lunch will be served before continuing to Haralson County.
Registration is available on the Haralson Sheriff Foundation website by paying the fee via PayPal or in the Sheriff's Office lobby with a check, cash, or credit card. It will cost $30 per Jeep to pre-register and $35 on event day. Pre registration ends on Sept. 29, 2023. The first 20 drivers to complete registration will receive a free T-shirt and pre-ordering shirts will ensure a correct size. On event day, registration will take place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Ballpark on Broad St. in Tallapoosa just before the ride begins.
