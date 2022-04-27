The Jeep was born as a utility military vehicle, but since World War II it has become one of the most popular recreational vehicles, as much at home on the interstate as it is on boulder-strewn mountain trails.
On May 7, enthusiasts of the sturdy and versatile vehicle will point them toward the Pine Mountain Gold Museum in Villa Rica for its fifth annual Jeep Show.
The daylong event begins at 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public. The Museum is located at 1881 Stockmar Road.
Apart from the fact that the Jeep Show is a fun event, there may seem to be no logical connection between Jeeps and Villa Rica’s premier recreational site. But that’s not the case, according to Museum Manager Wesley Berninger.
The Gold Museum is located on the site of a ranch that belonged to H.A. “Buddy” Stockmar, whose family later allowed Villa Rica to build a park there.
Not only was Stockmar a dealer for Willys automobiles, which designed the military general purpose (GP) utility vehicle nicknamed “jeep” by G.I.s, he also designed and patented farm equipment that could be used on surplus vehicles after World War II.
Berninger said that when the war was over, the Willys company searched for ways to market the jeep as a civilian vehicle. One way to do so was to make use of the Power Take-Off (PTO) at the rear of the Jeep, which allowed people to attach other machinery that could be powered by the vehicle’s engine and drive shaft.
Berninger said that Stockmar patented a disc harrow that could be powered through the PTO, an attachment that effectively transformed the Jeep into a farm tractor.
During the May 7 Jeep Show, owners who have registered their vehicles will compete for prizes in various categories, with the awards being presented at 3 p.m. Other attendees will enjoy a full day of music, food, and other activities – including a petting zoo and the normal activities that take place at the Gold Museum, including panning for gold and trips aboard the Pine Mountain Gold Museum Scenic Railroad.
The event is free and anyone can attend. Owners of Jeeps who want to participate in the judging must pay a $20 pre-registration fee or $25 the day of the event.
Show participation is open to Jeep models from 1941 to current day. They will be sorted into classifications including Classic Jeeps, CJ Jeeps (models dating from 1954 to 1987) and three classifications of Wrangler, models YJ, TJ, and JK.
