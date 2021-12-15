Jeannette Prothro, 70, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Celebration of

life will be held

on Thursday, Dec.

16, 2021, at 2 p.m.

at Godis Good

Prophetic International Ministries, 148 Mt

Zion Boulevard in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Bowdon Community Cemetery.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THIS EVENT.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home; 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeannette Prothro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos