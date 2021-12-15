Jeannette Prothro, 70, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Celebration of
life will be held
on Thursday, Dec.
16, 2021, at 2 p.m.
at Godis Good
Prophetic International Ministries, 148 Mt
Zion Boulevard in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Bowdon Community Cemetery.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THIS EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.