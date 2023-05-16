Mrs. Jeanna Noles, age 43, of Bowdon, GA died on May 12, 2023. Celebrating the Life service will be held on Thursday May 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at Bethena United Methodist Church, 891 CR 435, Graham, Ala., 36263, Rev. Anthony Sims, Pastor. Viewing will be Wednesday May 17, 2023 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeanna Noles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

