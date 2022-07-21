Jeanna Laura Cook, 59, died Monday July 18 at her home in Easley, South Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Jean Cook, and her brother Mark Cook. Survivors are all who loved her, many cousins, aunts, and dozens of friends.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 5:45 pm
Jeanna Laura Cook, 59, died Monday July 18 at her home in Easley, South Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Jean Cook, and her brother Mark Cook. Survivors are all who loved her, many cousins, aunts, and dozens of friends.
Jeanna was a graduate, and avid fan, of Auburn University. She also received her Master’s Degree from Georgia State University, and graduated Phi Theta Kappa.
Jeanna loved music and was a talented guitarist, who wrote many of her own songs.
Jeanna certainly loved her family, but more importantly she loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bremen.
A good friend of Jeanna’s said it best, “Jeanna was only four foot eleven, but she knows she’s going to Heaven and that made her feel ten feet tall.”
A graveside service will be held July 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Bremen Georgia.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.