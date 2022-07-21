Jeanna Laura Cook, 59, died Monday July 18 at her home in Easley, South Carolina. 

She was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Jean Cook, and her brother Mark Cook. Survivors are all who loved her, many cousins, aunts, and dozens of friends. 

Service information

Jul 26
Graveside
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
11:00AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
946 Waddell Street
Bremen, GA 30110
