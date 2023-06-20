Mrs. Jean Smith Clarke of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on June 2, 2023. She was 94 years old. She was born to James Ester Smith and Hattie Byrd Smith in Cleburne County Alabama on May 10, 1929. In 1948 she met and married Douglas H. Clarke from Watertown, NY and they eventually settled in Carrollton Georgia in 1968. Jean joined Southwire Company that year and continued her career as an Executive Assistant until her retirement in 1999. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church in Carrollton. In addition to her parents, Ms. Clarke was preceded in death by her beloved husband Doug, her sisters Eunice Cooke, Myrl Preston, Buela Jackson, Era Nell Smith, infant brother Junior Smith, brother Jerry A. Smith, and grandson Joshua Brock.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in law Debbie and Tony Brock. Son and daughter-in law David and Wendy Clarke. Grandsons Lee and Tiffanie Allen and Davy and Ivie Brock. Granddaughter Suzanne Allen and Michael Hill. Great grandsons Dylan McKinley, Tristen Allen, Asher Allen, Graysyn Allen, Davis Brock, Brigham Brock, Michaela Hill, Shelby Hill, Kathryn Hill and her many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Jean lived in the Sugar Bush neighborhood for 46 years alongside her neighbors Ken and Paffy Beckett and Peggy West who she considered her family.
