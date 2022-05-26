Mrs. Mildred “Jean” Phillips went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Jean was born July 10, 1930, in Carroll County, Georgia, daughter of the late James “Jim” Gray and Minnie Susie Brown Gray Green.
Jean was the quintessential homemaker and enjoyed sewing, gardening, and cooking in her free time.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilmer V. Phillips; son, David Phillips; and two brothers, Hugh Lee Gray and Frank Gray.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Carol & Charles Hogan, and John & Sandra Phillips; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great, great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Ian Anderson and Mr. John Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Sean Anderson, Asher Anderson, Eli Anderson, George Snell, Robert Snell, and Joey Snell.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made in Mrs. Jean’s memory to Kindred Hospice, 2525 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 or online at kindredhospice.com.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
