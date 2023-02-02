Mr. Jean Luc Hebert Maceus, age 84, of Temple, Ga. died on January 18, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Haitian Church of God, 1025 East Memorial Dr, Dallas, Ga. 30132, Pastor Fritznel Noëlzil, Pepine Maceus, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Cheetham Hill Memorial Park. Viewing will be Friday February 3, 2023 from 2-6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel, 8312 Dallas Hwy, Douglasville, Ga. 30134. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Maceus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos