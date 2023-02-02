Mr. Jean Luc Hebert Maceus, age 84, of Temple, Ga. died on January 18, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Haitian Church of God, 1025 East Memorial Dr, Dallas, Ga. 30132, Pastor Fritznel Noëlzil, Pepine Maceus, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Cheetham Hill Memorial Park. Viewing will be Friday February 3, 2023 from 2-6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel, 8312 Dallas Hwy, Douglasville, Ga. 30134. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Today in History, Feb. 2
- Why Are There So Many Big Lottery Jackpots?
- Philly-area schools plan late start after Super Bowl LVII
- Health Highlights: Feb. 2, 2023
- Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles
- AHA News: Pregnancy Complications Could Increase Woman's Stroke Risk at Earlier Age
- SB LVII line shifts as Chiefs draw increased action
- CCSO raffling 30 guns in 30 days
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple discusses railroad crossing closure
- Kayla Michelle McKnight
- Carroll County man found guilty in 2021 murder.
- Douglasville man arrested after brief chase
- VR hoops coach removed from sidelines
- Temple man arrested for meth trafficking
- Victoria "Vikki" Joyce Doyle
- Attorney General warns Georgians of data privacy dangers
- New Chargers OC Kellen Moore sees starring role for Justin Herbert
- Judge Harold Loyd Murphy
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.