Jean Ann Thornton Lewis, 80, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
She was born Nov. 15, 1942, the daughter of the late Harrison Freeman Thornton and Dura Johnson Thornton.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 7:04 pm
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Floyd E. Lewis; and son, James Kenneth Lewis.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Pamela Lewis; son, Mark Lewis; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Mrs. Jean’s wishes, her body will be cremated and there are no services planned at this time.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
