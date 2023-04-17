Jean Akin, 97, of Villa Rica, GA died peacefully Friday, April 14, 2023 in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born June 5, 1925 in Gadsden, AL, the daughter of John and Flora Burchfield. She was humorous, strong-willed and an independent woman who treasured her family.
Jean retired from Southwire Company after 26 years of service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Lane Wagnon; her daughter in law, Carolyn Wagnon; her sisters, Lora Tidmore, Eddie Mae Faulkner, Dorothy Keener, Ruth Pruitt; two brothers, Clifford Burchfield, Woodrow Burchfield; and her granddaughter, Deborah Mullen.
Survivors include her beloved daughter, Judy Camp and son in law, Larry; and her son, Merrill (Buddy) Wagnon; her grandchildren, Melanie King (John), Chris Camp (Patricia), Kelly Merwarth (Steve), Jill Lewis (Steve), Mark Wagnon (Karen), Steve Wagnon (Jeanne), Lisa Heath (Ken), and a number of great grandchildren whom she adored.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel with Rev. David Bivins officiating. Interment will follow at Melrose Hills Memorial Park with Steve Lewis, Steve Merwarth, Jackson Lewis, Owen Merwarth, Nolan Lewis, and Austin Huff serving as pallbearers.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
