Jean Akin

Jean Akin, 97, of Villa Rica, GA died peacefully Friday, April 14, 2023 in her home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born June 5, 1925 in Gadsden, AL, the daughter of John and Flora Burchfield. She was humorous, strong-willed and an independent woman who treasured her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Akin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos