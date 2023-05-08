Mr. Jaylon Major, age 16, of East Point, Ga died on April 25, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be Wednesday May 10, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at New Grant Chapel AME Church, 1319 Holcomb Ave, East Point, GA 30344. Interment will follow at College Park Cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday May 9, 2023 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, Ga 30310. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Two CCSO Deputies complete Drug Recognition course
- Georgia Storm and Appalachian FC share the points to open the season
- Wolves finish 4th at GSC Outdoor T&F Championships
- Bryan, Quertermus win April Bassmasters tournament
- Gas prices continue to drop as oil prices plummet
- Carrollton man gets life without parole
- UWG Season Football Tickets available to general public
- Wolves fall twice to end GSC tournament appearance
Most Popular
Articles
- One still at large after chase
- Carrollton Chophouse opens it doors in Downtown Carrollton
- Bremen names new Assistant Principal
- CPD arrests two for possession of meth
- Carrollton Council considers rezoning requests
- Villa Rica man arrested for arson
- Rev. Michael Moreland
- Kemp signs bill to allow Georgia hospitals to form police departments
- Johnson calls delays 'inexcusable'
- DA announces 2 guilty pleas
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.