Mr. Jaylon Major, age 16, of East Point, Ga died on April 25, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be Wednesday May 10, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at New Grant Chapel AME Church, 1319 Holcomb Ave, East Point, GA 30344. Interment will follow at College Park Cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday May 9, 2023 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, Ga 30310. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

