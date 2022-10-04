A stellar night on Homecoming was overshadowed by a loss to Mississippi College, but a bright spot on offense for the UWG football program came on the shoulders of senior running back Jaxton Carson, who was named Monday as the Scott Evans Automotive Group Player of the Game.
Carson became the Wolves' first 100-yard back this season in a single game, touching off for 104 yards on 20 carries. He was also a workhorse in the scoring department, pounding his way in for three scores on the night.
