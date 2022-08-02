Javos “Jaybug” Lee Hughes, 63, of Tallapoosa, passed away on Thursday,
July 28, 2022.
He was born
Sept. 20, 1958 in Cedartown. He is preceded in death by his father, Carroll Peren Hughes.
Javos worked as an electrician for many years. In his spare time, he loved to hunt arrowheads, carve sticks, hunt, fish and do anything outdoors.
He is survived by his mother, Edith L. Lee of Tallapoosa; sons, Jeremy Hughes of Buchanan, and Jesse Hughes of Fruithurst, AL; daughter, Holly Stewart of Hendersonville, TN; eight grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sheila and Lewis Patterson of Tallapoosa, Teresa and Steve Sims of Centre, AL, and Pam and Carey Moody of Tallapoosa; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Skipper and Gail Hughes of Buchanan and Alan and Tina Hughes of Oxford, AL.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Bro. Jeff Layton officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa.
