One former UWG football player is getting a shot in the Canadian Football League as Javon Jackson has signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Jackson, a native of Tyrone, Georgia, spent his final season of collegiate football in Carrollton, racking up 26 tackles in 11 games. The defensive back also picked off one pass, had a pass break-up, and forced one fumble.
Before his time at West Georgia, Jackson spent four seasons at Duke and one season at Georgia State. In his first two seasons at Duke, Jackson saw limited action, partially due to a foot injury that sidelined him in his first season there.
Jackson saw more time on the field in his last two seasons at Duke, with his biggest production coming on special teams. In 2018, Jackson received the Duke Bill Keziah Award as the team’s top special-teams player. Jackson also recorded his first collegiate touchdown with Duke as he returned a block punt against Georgia Tech in 2019.
During his one-year stint at Georgia State, Jackson played in six total games. There, he posted eight tackles and a pass break up before transferring to West Georgia the following year.
Jackson is a Georgia product, as he graduated from Sandy Creek High School. Coming out of Sandy Creek, he was a three-star prospect according to several rating services, and he was rated the 47th best corner in the country by ESPN.
The Blue Bombers signed Jackson on Tuesday and put him right into the mix, as Jackson will participate in rookie camp that begins today ahead of the main training camp that begins on Sunday.
Jackson is the second UWG player this year to have a shot at the next level, as Jace Jordan was invited to rookie mini camps for a pair of NFL teams a few days prior.
