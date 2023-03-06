Mr. Jatonne Sterling Jr., age 20, of Atlanta, GA died on February 28, 2023. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- 'It hit me like a ton of bricks!' Ava Max details first experience of heartbreak
- Texas begins QB 2-step with Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers competition
- NFL reinstates Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley
- Twofold Marketing bring big business strategy to Small Businesses
- Not it: Chiefs inform LT Orlando Brown Jr. no tag in 2023
- Child influencers have ignored regulations on unhealthy food promo: study
- Scary Trend in Athens. Colon Cancer Diagnosis Soaring in Younger Americans
- Scary Trend in Atlanta. Colon Cancer Diagnosis Soaring in Younger Americans
Most Popular
Articles
- Three dead in Bremen Fire
- Bremen Child dies in tragic accident
- Alabama man sentenced to life
- HCSO busts two more alleged drug dealers
- Five indicted for bid-rigging in Douglas
- Police Chase through Carrollton ends in Crash
- Ralph Van Pelt, Sr.
- A true renaissance man
- Clarence Henderson case dismissed after 73 years
- HSCO arrests eighth drug dealer in 2 months
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.