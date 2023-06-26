Jason “Tater” Howard, age 31, of Whitesburg, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Roanoke, Alabama.
Survivors include his fiancé, Katie Howard of Roanoke; four daughters, Hanna Paige Swanson, Auburie Thrasher, Hailey Michelle Brown, and Kirsten Nicole Brown; one son, Conner Hester; one grandchild, Promise Leona Swanson; sister, Alician “Aly” Stegall; brothers, Jeff Moran and Terrence Lee “Leroi” Gaultney; an aunt and uncle; and several cousins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.