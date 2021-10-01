Jason Lee Robinson, 51, passed away after a short illness on Sept. 28, 2021, in Carrollton, Georgia.
He was the husband of Shannon Robinson and they shared 29 years of marriage together.
He was born in Rockmart, Georgia, on April 9, 1970. He was the youngest son of Emmett Sevoy Robinson and Patricia Slaughter Braun.
He attended Haralson County High School. After graduation, he went on to acquire his Class 1 Wastewater Treatment License. He was employed for 21 years with the city of Bremen in different roles including superintendent of the Water Plant. He also served as city manager of Buchanan. Jason was most recently employed by Coweta County Water Authority as manager.
Jason was a son, brother, husband, father, uncle and friend. He earned a reputation throughout this community as a hardworking, generous, kind and loving individual. He never met a stranger and was always helping someone out. He enjoyed time spent with his family, kayaking and going to the mountains and the beach. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Shannon Robinson; sons, Cody, and Casey Robinson; sister, Sonia Williamson; mother, Patricia Slaughter Braun; niece, Breanna Duncan (Jackson Duncan); nephews, Eric Williamson, Chris Grizzard, and Austin Gable (Chelsey Gable); as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jason was preceded in death by his father, Emmett Sevoy Robinson, grandmother and grandfather, Era and Emmett Robinson, grandmother and grandfather, Velma and Amos Slaughter, and sister, Lynn Gable.
Services will be held at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the funeral following at 3 p.m. Jeff Attison, Duane Kilgore, Max Payne, Rache Bell, Joe Sharp and Eric Williamson will serve as pallbearers. Employees of Coweta Water Authority and Bremen City will serve as honorary pallbearers.
