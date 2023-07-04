Jason Nelson Howard, 31, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away suddenly Thursday, June 22, 2023. He was born May 17, 1992, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late James Nelson Howard and the late Delores Moran Howard. Tater, as he was called by many, enjoyed trucks, motorcycles, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his friends. He was known for helping whenever someone needed him.

He attended Central High School in Carrollton, Georgia, and was a member of Consolation Baptist Church in Whitesburg, Georgia.

