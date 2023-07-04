Jason Nelson Howard, 31, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away suddenly Thursday, June 22, 2023. He was born May 17, 1992, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late James Nelson Howard and the late Delores Moran Howard. Tater, as he was called by many, enjoyed trucks, motorcycles, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his friends. He was known for helping whenever someone needed him.
He attended Central High School in Carrollton, Georgia, and was a member of Consolation Baptist Church in Whitesburg, Georgia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, John Thomas and Blanche Herrin Moran, and paternal grandmother, Katie Belle Rice Howard.
Jason is survived by a brother, Jeff Moran, of Breakenridge, Colorado; aunts, Sercia (Carl) Jacobs of Sargent, Georgia, and Jenny (Tony) Whitten of Newnan, Georgia; uncles, Walter Howard of Dacula, Georgia; Roger (Jenell) Moran of Ephesus, Georgia; and Anthony (Faye) Moran of Carrollton, Georgia; special neighbors, Tom and Louise Hammond of Whitesburg, Georgia; and a host of cousins and friends.
Services for Mr. Howard will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Consolation Baptist Church in Whitesburg, Georgia, with the Reverend Mike Powers officiating.
To plant a tree in memory of Jason Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
