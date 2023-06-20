WELDON

Mr. Jason Larry Weldon, age 38, of Carrollton, passed away on June 16, 2023.

He was born on March 5, 1985 in Carrollton, Georgia the son of Larry Dewayne Weldon and Susan Diane Davis Weldon. He worked at Burger King as a cook and loved his job. He had a passion and love for music from which he made many friends.