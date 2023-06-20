Mr. Jason Larry Weldon, age 38, of Carrollton, passed away on June 16, 2023.
He was born on March 5, 1985 in Carrollton, Georgia the son of Larry Dewayne Weldon and Susan Diane Davis Weldon. He worked at Burger King as a cook and loved his job. He had a passion and love for music from which he made many friends.
Survivors include his son, Shawn Weldon; daughter, Samantha Weldon; parents, Larry Weldon and Susan Weldon; sister, Wendy Diane Simmins (Matthew); mother of his children, Christina Weldon; uncle, Ray Weldon; aunt, Betty Sue Jackson; nieces, Aliyah Simmins, Faith Simmins; nephews, Bentley Simmins, Gavin Simmins; and several cousins.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 4 pm to 7 pm. Due to his wishes his body will be cremated following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
