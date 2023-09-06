Jason Eugene Good

Jason Eugene Good, 44, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. He was born Nov. 18, 1978, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of Thomas and Julia Good.

Jason graduated from Central High School and was employed with Anthony Hill Grading. His favorite things were hunting, anything outdoors, and cooking with his family. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Carrollton.

