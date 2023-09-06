Jason Eugene Good, 44, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. He was born Nov. 18, 1978, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of Thomas and Julia Good.
Jason graduated from Central High School and was employed with Anthony Hill Grading. His favorite things were hunting, anything outdoors, and cooking with his family. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Carrollton.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents, Tom & Julia Good of Carrollton; the love of his life, Wendy McGuire of Tyus, Georgia; children, Victoria Richardson of Athens, Georgia, Thomas Good, Wyatt Good, Levi Good, and Owen Good, all of Tyus, Georgia; sister, Lisa Good Fox (Brent Fox) of Alabaster, Alabama; sister-in-law, Sabrina McGuire of Carrollton, Georgia; aunt, Marie Owenby of Marion, North Carolina; uncle, James Countiss of Marion, North Carolina; nieces, Addison Fox and Britton Ballenger; nephews, Ian Fox, Dalton Ballenger, and Emmet Ballenger; cousins, Diana Owenby Spalding of Marion, North Carolina, William Owenby (Tracie Peters Owenby) of Marion, North Carolina, and Angela Gates (Michael Gates) of Morganton, North Carolina.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Bryant Turner officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Jason Good as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
