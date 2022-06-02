BOWDON — Following the departure of coach Ty Runels, who will now be the outside linebackers coach for Central high school, Bowdon recently named Jarrett Thomas defensive coordinator for the upcoming season.
Thomas most recently served as inside linebackers coach for Bowdon, and now he will take on a heavier level of responsibility as defensive coordinator.
“I am honored to be given this opportunity by Coach Fendley. I’m looking forward to having more responsibilities as a coach and hopefully lead our team to a three-peat as region champs,” said Thomas. “Being a DC is a job that I have pursued for the past three years, and I’m ready to take on the role of breaking down an offense and learning their tendencies. I also am looking forward to calling plays on Friday nights. I want to have the ability to put our players in the best position to be successful every snap.”
When asked about Runels’ move back to Central, Thomas said, “Coach Runels is one of my best friends and I wish him the best at Central. He did some great things at Bowdon during his time here, and I know he is going to have success wherever he is.”
"The pressure of replacing a coach like Coach Runels is not going to be an easy task, however I believe that I can put in the work to make our team better."
As defensive coordinator for the Red Devils, Thomas will look to continue a similar style of defense compared to recent years, but he will also bring a bit of his own approach.
“Bowdon will still be running the same defense we have been running since Coach Fendley took over,” he said. “However, we will blitz more this upcoming year. We have gradually blitzed more and more the past four years, but I would like to do it more often.”
Thomas says he will bring a “fast and physical” approach to his defense. “Our defense will have all 11 helmets on the ball every play and will be physical when they get there. I will expect my players to play with a relentless mentality every snap of the ball,” he said.
Bowdon has been region champions the past two years, and Thomas believes it will take a team effort on defense to accomplish the feat again this year.
“We lost a lot of great players last year, Gage Stephens, Tanner Langley, and Andrew Hopson that we could count on to make big plays when we needed them. This year we are going to rely more on a team effort,” said Thomas.
“We still have some players that will make big plays, but in order for us to three-peat as region champs, some of the younger guys will have to step up and fill those shoes, and I believe they will.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.