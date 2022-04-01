Jaron “JD” Daniel, 28, of Temple, died on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer Lane in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the church from 3-6 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.