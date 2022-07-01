Ms. Jarline Feenstra, age 86 of Temple passed away Thursday, June, 30, 2022 in Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Ms. Feenstra was born September, 9, 1935 in Hawarden, Iowa the daughter of the late Charles A. Jager and Goldie McCormick McClain. She worked in food service for a number of years for Martins and Burger King before retiring. Jarline enjoyed sewing and embroidery. She was a faithful member of Concord Baptist Church as her health permitted.
Survivors include her children Jimmy Feenstra (Pat), Villa Rica, Beverly Harrison, Villa Rica, Michael John Feenstra, Virginia and Kristine Wiggins, Cartersville; siblings, Deloris Ruby, Washington State and Billy McClain, Portland, OR, 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren also survive.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Warren, son, Randall Feenstra and brother, Charles Jager.
Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 4 P.M. from Concord Baptist Church with Rev. Don Rackley officiating.
The family will receive friends at the Church of 1 hour prior to the service.
Misters Jim Feenstra, Randy Feenstra, Levi Feenstra, Max Brady, J.J. Stockman, and Doug Turner will serve as Pallbearers.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.collinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
